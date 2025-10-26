Chhath Puja 2025 Brings Wealth & Growth For 4 Zodiacs

Chhath Puja 2025: The Chhath Puja festival will be celebrated from October 25 to 28 this year. Very lucky alignments will happen, especially benefiting 4 zodiac signs. These 4 signs could see their fortunes turn.

Aries folks could see major financial gains. Your tasks will get done on time, and your bank account will grow. Your job and love life are looking up.

Luck is on your side. Unfinished projects will finally wrap up. Expect big profits in business and maybe even a promotion. You'll win legal battles and get back any money you lent.

You'll see great results and finish your work on schedule. Get ready for trips with friends and frequent money gains. Any relationship troubles will smooth over, and a romantic trip is possible.

This sign will enjoy happiness and prosperity. If you're jobless, you might find work. It's a great time for new projects, and old investments may pay off. DisclaimerThis info is from texts/astrologers and for informational purposes only.