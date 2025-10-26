Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Budanov Explains Truce Conditions Between Ukraine And Russia


2025-10-26 12:04:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyrylo Budanov, chief of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), stated this in an interview with Il Foglio, Ukrinform reports.

According to Budanov, a truce could occur only if a series of factors coincide at the same time - within Ukraine, within Russia, and among allied countries that influence global decision-making.

"Only a precise combination of these elements at a planned moment will bring results. Otherwise, the war will continue," Budanov said.

Read also: Russia seeks to cause complete power outage in Ukraine – Budanov

Budanov added that the United States does not want to worsen its own position and is primarily focused on its national interests. "America First, and we must take this priority into account," he stated.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian forces carried out overnight strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities.

