Who's Funding Trump's White House Ballroom? Not Taxpayers - But Apple, Coinbase, His Lawsuit Against Youtube, & More

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump's White House ballroom project, worth $300 million, is financed through private donations, such as Google, Meta, Coinbase, and several others. Meanwhile, Trump has stated he will also contribute personally, according to a CNN report.

On Monday, Trump announced that construction of the ballroom has started, after months of promoting the project as part of his efforts to modernise the White House. The administration states that the project is privately funded and does not use taxpayer money.

Here's the list of donors according to the report-

Donald Trump

The US announced he will personally fund part of the project, though the White House hasn't disclosed the amount. Court documents reveal that at least one donation of $22 million from Google was made "on behalf” of Trump as part of a legal settlement related to his ban from YouTube in 2021.

Amazon

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos expressed optimism about a second Trump term late last year, praising his drive to cut regulations. Earlier this year, the president criticised Amazon after discovering the company was contemplating showing tariff costs to consumers, which Amazon said it would not do.

Miriam Adelson

Miriam Adelson, a billionaire who built her wealth through casinos with her late husband Sheldon and is a prominent Trump donor, manages this philanthropic foundation. In 2018, Trump awarded Adelson the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Altria

Altria Group, a major tobacco company that sells Virginia Slims, Marlboro, and Parliament cigarettes in the United States, is one of the major donors to Trump's ballroom.

Apple

During his first term, Apple CEO Tim Cook was a member of Trump's American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. This summer, he presented Trump with a customised 24-karat gold and glass statuette. During the same visit, Cook announced plans to invest $100 billion in US jobs and suppliers.

Google and its parent Alphabet joined Trump initiatives to promote AI education, with CEO Sundar Pichai praising the administration's AI investments at the White House last month.

Meta

Since the 2024 election, M ark Zuckerberg has taken measures to align with the president and his MAGA supporters. Meta removed its fact checkers and appointed Dana White, UFC president and Trump supporter, to its board.

Microsoft

Last month, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella met with Trump and attended a tech dinner at the White House, just before the president urged the company to dismiss a former Biden official serving as its chief of global affairs.

Coinbase

Coinbase, one of America's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, was sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2023 for allegedly acting as an unregistered broker, but the Trump administration dropped the lawsuit earlier this year.

A major global telecommunications conglomerate owns NBCUniversal, which includes film studios like Universal Pictures and DreamWorks, cable networks such as CNBC and Bravo, and the streaming service Peacock.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy is a leading producer of solar and wind energy. The company was affected by the removal of clean energy tax credits in the president's significant tax and spending bill. CEO John Ketchum expressed support for the administration's goal of restoring jobs in America but criticised Trump's initiatives to strengthen the coal sector.

Betty Wold Johnson Foundation

Betty Wold Johnson was a philanthropist and the mother of the two individuals who own the New York Jets and serve as the foundation's co-presidents. Her son Woody Johnson was the ambassador to the United Kingdom during Donald Trump's first term.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton, a major federal contractor, mainly offers technology and consulting services and generates billions in revenue each year.

Stefan E Brodie

Stefan Brodie co-founded the chemical manufacturing firm Purolite. In the early 2000s, he was convicted of violating American sanctions on Cuba and was denied a pardon by President Joe Biden in 2023.

Charles and Marissa Cascarilla

Charles Cascarilla is the co-founder and CEO of Paxos Trust Company, a blockchain firm that offers digital asset infrastructure to financial institutions.

In Trump's first term, the Justice Department ended a criminal probe into Caterpillar, a supplier of construction and mining equipment for the government, shortly after Trump appointed Bill Barr, the company's former attorney, as attorney general.

J Pepe and Emilia Fanjul

Jose“Pepe” Fanjul and his wife Emilia, part of a Cuban-American family that owns a large sugar conglomerate, faced a US blockade over forced labour allegations, which the company denied. The Biden administration had blocked a company partly owned by the Fanjuls from shipping sugar to the US, but the Trump administration lifted this in March.

Edward and Shari Glazer

The Glazers are members of the extended family that owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL and holds a majority stake in Manchester United, the English football club.

Harold G Hamm

Harold Hamm, the billionaire founder of Continental Resources in Oklahoma City, specialises in natural gas and oil production. Recognised as a pioneer in hydraulic fracking, Hamm ranks as one of the wealthiest oil entrepreneurs in the US and is among the world's wealthiest individuals, according to Forbes.

Hard Rock International

Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, operates a worldwide network of theme-bar restaurants, casinos, hotels, and museums. In 2017, it acquired a casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, previously owned by Trump. The casino reopened in 2018 as the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

HP Inc. is a global IT firm headquartered in Palo Alto, California, mainly manufacturing printers, printing supplies, and personal computers. CEO Enrique Lores participated in a White House roundtable in September, as per his LinkedIn profile.

The Laura & Isaac Perlmutter Foundation

In 2009, Isaac Perlmutter sold Marvel Entertainment to The Walt Disney Company. He and his wife, Laura, have actively supported healthcare and education projects through their foundation, including a donation exceeding $50 million to NYU's Langone Medical Center specifically for cancer research.

Benjamin Leon Jr.

Benjamin Leon Jr. is a Cuban-American businessman who established a network of healthcare centres in the Miami region. In January, Trump nominated Leon to serve as US Ambassador to Spain.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon's biggest aerospace and defense contractor, expects to generate over $74 billion in sales this year. In a statement about its ballroom donation, a spokesperson for the company was quoted in the report as saying,“grateful for the opportunity to help bring the President's vision to reality and make this addition to the People's House, a powerful symbol of the American ideals we work to defend every day.”

Kelly Loeffler and Jeff Sprecher

Kelly Loeffler, who served as a Trump cabinet member leading the Small Business Administration, was appointed as a US senator for Georgia. Her husband, Jeffrey Sprecher, is the CEO and founder of Intercontinental Exchange, which owns the New York Stock Exchange.

Lutnick Family

Howard Lutnick became Secretary of Commerce in the Trump administration following decades as the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, a financial services firm.

Micron Technology, a US-based manufacturer of advanced memory chips, was praised by the White House earlier this year for a $200 billion investment in the United States, which includes building a new facility in Idaho.

Palantir

Palantir was founded in 2003 by Peter Thiel and associates, the data analytics firm serves government agencies including Homeland Security, IRS, and the Army. Thiel, a longtime Republican supporter, is friends with Vice President JD Vance and an early supporter of President Trump.

Reynolds American

Reynolds American, one of the US's biggest tobacco producers, operates subsidiaries that produce cigarette brands such as Newport and Camel. The company also sells e-cigarettes.

Ripple

Ripple played a role in launching XRP, which is among five cryptocurrencies that Trump suggested should be part of a new US crypto strategic reserve.

Stephen A Schwarzman

Stephen A. Schwarzman is a co-founder of Blackstone, a global investment firm. He was chairman of a business advisory council during Trump's first term.

Konstantin Sokolov

Konstantin Sokolov is the founder of a private equity firm focused on technology, finance, and infrastructure. He is also a major shareholder in Armenia's largest telecom company and chairs an undersea cable project connecting Africa and Europe for energy and telecommunications.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile issued a statement that its donation wasn't only meant for the ballroom.“Ahead of America's 250th Anniversary, T-Mobile donated to the Trust for the National Mall, which partners with the National Park Service to restore and enrich the historic landmarks that define our nation's capital, such as the White House ballroom,” the company said.“T-Mobile has no role in the use of those funds or decisions related to the construction of the ballroom," the report quoted.

Tether

Tether, a cryptocurrency company recently appointed Bo Hines, a former crypto official in the Trump administration, to spearhead its expansion in the United States this year.

Paolo Tiramani

Paolo Tiramani, an industrial designer, co-founded the modular homes company BOXABL with his son. A donor-advised fund established by the company donated $10 million in preferred stock to the Trust for the National Mall, supporting Trump's ballroom initiative.

Union Pacific Railroad

Union Pacific, one of the nation's largest railroad companies, operates over 32,000 miles of track across 23 states.

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss

The Winklevoss twins were among the earliest to reach billionaire status in cryptocurrency, leveraging a multi-million-dollar legal settlement from Mark Zuckerberg to invest in Bitcoin over ten years ago. They also established the cryptocurrency exchange Gemini and an investment firm specialising in technology and blockchain start-ups.