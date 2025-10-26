Northeast Undergoes Remarkable Transformation Under PM Modi: Pralhad Joshi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) The northeastern region has witnessed tremendous transformation under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with major investments in areas like tourism, industry and skill development, Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Sunday.

In a post on X social media platform, the minister said that regular visits, dedicated initiatives, and focused governance are fuelling unprecedented growth across the northeastern region.

“The North East, once neglected for decades, has experienced a remarkable transformation under the leadership of PM Modi,” he posted.

The minister addressed the 15th O.N.E. (Our North East) India Award 2025.“Initiatives like this play a vital role in strengthening the cultural and emotional bridge between the North East and the rest of India,” Joshi said.

“All northeastern states are now connected by rail, airports, and highways, with major investments in tourism, industry, and skill development. We remain committed to building an India where every citizen, region, and culture thrives with equal opportunity,” he noted.

The expenditure by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) on projects in northeast touched an all-time high of Rs 3,447.71 crore in FY 2024–25 -- marking a 74.4 per cent increase over the previous year and more than 200 per cent growth in three years.

Weekly review mechanisms and digital tracking through the 'Poorvottar Vikas Setu' portal have brought transparency and efficiency, resulting in 97 per cent project inspection coverage and 91 per cent operationalisation of completed projects, according to Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia.

In a major governance reform, the ministry has institutionalised Chief Minister-led sectoral high-level task forces across eight sectors such as tourism, investment, handicrafts, agriculture, infrastructure, sports, north east economic corridor and protein self-reliance.

These task forces are fostering inter-state collaboration, enabling policy alignment, and ensuring that development efforts are regionally integrated rather than state-bound.

