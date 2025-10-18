Ondo Fires Back At Nasdaq's Tokenization Strategy: What You Need To Know

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) In a rapidly evolving crypto landscape, industry players continue to push the boundaries of blockchain adoption, from traditional securities to digital assets and stablecoins. Recent developments include Ondo Finance 's call for caution regarding Nasdaq 's tokenized securities proposal, Japan's leading banks planning a yen-pegged stablecoin, and OpenSea 's strategic shift towards trading all on-chain assets. These moves highlight the diversification and maturation of crypto markets amid ongoing regulatory discussions and technological innovations.



Ondo Finance urges the SEC to delay approval of Nasdaq 's tokenized securities proposal over transparency concerns.

Mexico and Japan's major banks are exploring the creation of a yen-backed stablecoin to facilitate corporate settlements.

OpenSea clarifies it is not abandoning NFTs, but expanding its platform to trade all types of on-chain assets. More than five new crypto ETFs were filed this week despite the US government shutdown, indicating ongoing market optimism.

Today in crypto, Ondo Finance is calling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to delay or reject Nasdaq's proposal to trade tokenized securities, citing transparency issues and concerns over fair access. The blockchain firm issued a detailed letter emphasizing that regulators and investors lack sufficient information regarding how the Depository Trust Company (DTC) will handle blockchain-based settlement processes. The DTC, which manages the post-trade clearing for U.S. securities, has yet to finalize systems necessary for the proposed tokenized securities trading platform.

While Ondo supports the concept of securities tokenization, it warns that Nasdaq's reference to non-public details could unfairly favor certain market participants. The company advocates for more transparent standards and collaborative regulation, suggesting delays until DTC's system is ready and more features are in place. Nasdaq's proposal aims to enable tokenized stocks to trade alongside conventional equities, with settlement processes integrated through a future DTC system. The SEC review period for this filing runs through early November, setting the stage for potential regulatory clarity on digital securities.

OpenSea reaffirms its commitment to on-chain asset trading

OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer has dispelled reports suggesting the platform is shifting away from NFTs. Instead, he highlighted that OpenSea is evolving into a comprehensive hub for trading all on-chain assets, including tokens, collectibles, digital culture, and even physical items. Finzer announced that October trading volume surpassed $2.6 billion, with over 90% derived from token trades, signaling a transition towards a broader, more integrated marketplace.

“We're developing a universal interface that encompasses the entire onchain economy-tokens, collectibles, and more,” Finzer explained.“The aim is for users to seamlessly trade any onchain asset across chains, maintaining full control of their assets.” Since launching in 2017, OpenSea has been the dominant NFT marketplace but faced stiff competition from Blur earlier this year amid market downturns. Its renewed focus on trading everything on-chain demonstrates strategic diversification and adaptation to the changing digital asset landscape.

OpenSea reclaims its lead in NFT market. Source: NFTScan

Japanese Banks to Launch Yen-Backed Stablecoin

Japan's largest banks are collaborating on a project to issue a yen-pegged stablecoin, marking a significant step in the country's digital currency adoption. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Bank Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC), and Mizuho Bank plan to utilize MUFG's stablecoin issuance platform, Progmat, to streamline corporate settlements and reduce transaction costs.

The consortium aims to establish a standardized, interoperable stablecoin to facilitate payments both within and between corporations. The initial rollout is expected by the end of the year, with Mitsubishi Corp., a major multinational, set to be the first to adopt the stablecoin for internal settlements, including dividends, acquisitions, and customer transactions. With over 240 global subsidiaries, Mitsubishi seeks to improve efficiency and cut administrative costs, potentially creating Japan's first country-backed stablecoin network under a unified framework.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.