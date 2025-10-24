Al Ansari Financial Services Strengthens Its Leadership In Global Remittance Landscape At IAMTN Summit 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Rashed A. Al Ansari, Group CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services, participated in the International Association of Money Transfer Networks (IAMTN) Summit 2025 as a panellist for a high-level discussion titled 'Empowered Leadership: Scaling Global Remittances Through Innovation and Inclusion'. During the session, he discussed the evolution of the remittance landscape and the wise leadership's contributions in driving innovation and financial inclusion.

Furthermore, Rashed A. Al Ansari highlighted the substantial role of trust, a customer-centric approach and continuous innovation in shaping the future of global remittances. He explained how latest technological innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and stablecoin are redefining security and speed in cross-border transactions, while creating real value for customers.

He further emphasised the Group's efforts to empower its subsidiaries, including Al Ansari Exchange, by providing its team with the requisite tools and training to ensure their services and products resonate with regional preferences and demands. This participation contributed to strengthening the Group's position as a key player in the global remittance landscape and highlighting its commitment to advancing digital transformation and ensuring inclusion in the financial sector.

Marking its 20anniversary, the IAMTN decided to hold its annual summit this year in Dubai during the month of October 2025, convened global leaders, regulators, fintech and financial institutions to explore potential avenues of the wider remittance and payments ecosystem. The summit further reinforced the position of Dubai as a leading global hub for financial innovation.

Headquartered in London, UK, the International Association of Money Transfer Networks (IAMTN) is the leading global trade association for the cross-border payments industry, playing a key role in shaping policy, fostering collaboration, and driving innovation across the sector.