Turkey, Gulf nations collaborate to rebuild Gaza
(MENAFN) In a recent statement, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized the challenging task of rebuilding Gaza and outlined Turkey’s commitment to taking action alongside Gulf nations.
Speaking to the press during his return from a Gulf tour, Erdoğan remarked that the reconstruction of Gaza was a collective endeavor that could not be carried out by any single country alone. He added, “We will rebuild Gaza together. This is not something that Türkiye, Egypt, or other Gulf countries can do alone. It requires a coordinated, collective effort, and we have held comprehensive discussions at every stage.”
Referring to the ongoing situation in Gaza as a "test" for the Muslim world, the Turkish president expressed optimism that the region would rise to the challenge and "stand firmly with our brothers in Gaza." He also pointed out the widespread destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure, largely attributed to Israel, stressing the need for extensive restoration efforts. Erdoğan highlighted that discussions about forming a multifaceted Gaza task force were underway, with Turkey ready to offer significant assistance.
The Turkish leader further stressed that Israel should face sanctions and arms restrictions to ensure that it follows through on its commitments. “As Türkiye, we are doing our utmost to support a ceasefire. Hamas is adhering to the ceasefire and has clearly expressed its commitment. Israel, however, continues to violate it. The international community, especially the US, must make greater efforts to ensure Israel fully complies. Adequate diplomatic pressure on Israel is essential,” Erdoğan stated, adding, “Gaza will rise again; there is no doubt about that.”
On the matter of humanitarian aid, Erdoğan reaffirmed that Turkey has continuously sent aid to Gaza through Egypt, with the 17th “Goodness Ship” recently arriving at the port of Al Arish. He emphasized that such aid efforts are not just about words but about action.
In discussing broader geopolitical issues, Erdoğan touched upon the US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire proposal for Gaza, which took effect on October 10. This plan includes provisions for the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and the establishment of a new governance structure for Gaza, excluding Hamas. As of October 2023, Israel’s actions in Gaza have led to over 68,000 deaths and significant casualties, according to local health authorities.
Erdoğan also provided updates from his diplomatic tour, including a new agreement with Oman allowing Turkish citizens to visit the Gulf state without a visa starting November 1.
Regarding Turkey’s military ambitions, Erdoğan discussed ongoing negotiations with Qatar and Oman over the procurement of Eurofighter jets, noting the positive progress of these talks. He stressed the strategic importance of such acquisitions, stating that the Turkish Air Force would be significantly strengthened through the purchase of these advanced European fighter jets. The Eurofighter Typhoon is already in use by several European and Gulf nations.
Shifting focus to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Erdoğan reiterated Turkey’s commitment to peace efforts, emphasizing the country’s role in facilitating dialogue between the warring parties. He expressed regret over the postponement of a planned peace summit in Budapest between Presidents Trump and Putin, but reaffirmed Turkey’s willingness to host future peace talks. “We believe that any dialogue that can end this war is valuable,” he said. Turkey's diplomatic position has allowed it to maintain good relations with both sides, positioning it as a key mediator in the conflict.
In domestic affairs, Erdoğan commented on the recent presidential election in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, calling it a "significant" event. He affirmed that Turkey would continue to support the people of Northern Cyprus, no matter the election outcome. Tufan Erhurman of the Republican Turkish Party emerged victorious in the election, securing 62.76% of the vote. Erdoğan noted that Turkey would closely cooperate with the newly elected government on foreign policy matters.
Additionally, Erdoğan highlighted the reciprocal nature of his country’s visa policies with Oman, noting that Turkish citizens would soon enjoy visa-free access to the Gulf nation for a limited period, beginning November 1.
These remarks reflect Turkey’s proactive stance on regional issues, from Gaza’s reconstruction to broader geopolitical challenges, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and bilateral relations with its neighbors.
