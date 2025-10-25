AJ Lee's WWE Return Date Revealed As Madison Square Garden Banner Sparks Major Speculation

AJ Lee's WWE comeback may be closer than expected. The former Divas Champion, who last wrestled at Wrestlepalooza on September 20, has been absent from television since her high‐profile return match. Now, a promotional banner from Netflix has fueled speculation about when fans might see her again.

The streaming platform has featured Lee on advertising for the November 17 episode of Monday Night RAW. That show will emanate from Madison Square Garden, a venue steeped in WWE history. The timing has sparked belief that the company could use the iconic arena to stage her much‐anticipated return.

AJ Lee's last appearance saw her team with husband CM Punk in a Mixed Tag Team match against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. The Geek Goddess forced Lynch to submit to the Black Widow, sealing victory in her first WWE bout in over a decade. The performance was widely praised, but her absence since then has left fans questioning her next move.

Earlier reports suggested Lee was unavailable due to a book tour, but those claims were later debunked after it emerged the Facebook account spreading the story was fake. With no official word from WWE, the Netflix banner has become the strongest indication yet of her return date.

If AJ Lee does reappear on the November 17 RAW, it would be just two weeks before Survivor Series on November 29. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning for her to feature in a major match at the premium live event in San Diego.

The report states that Lee is penciled in for the Women's War Games match. She is expected to join forces with Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss. Their opponents would be Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, and NXT standout Lash Legend.

A return at Madison Square Garden would give Lee momentum heading into Survivor Series, where her involvement in War Games could mark another milestone in her comeback story. For now, fans will be watching closely to see if November 17 indeed signals her official return to WWE television.