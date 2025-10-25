5 Long-Term WWE Scenarios That Could Unfold After CM Punk Battles Jey Uso At SNME

Saturday Night's Main Event XLI could reshape WWE's biggest storylines, with five potential long-term outcomes looming.

On RAW earlier this week, Jimmy Uso repeatedly saved Jey from elimination during the Battle Royal. Despite that, Jey turned on his twin by tossing him out of the contest. The cameras captured a striking image: Jey and CM Punk staring each other down while Jimmy stood in the background, visibly frustrated.

If Jimmy retaliates by costing Jey the World Heavyweight Championship match on November 1, it could ignite a family feud. This scenario would naturally set the stage for a Triple Threat showdown involving Jey, Jimmy, and Roman Reigns. With Reigns eventually returning, the three original Bloodline members colliding at WrestleMania 42 would be a blockbuster attraction.

CM Punk's last reign with the World Heavyweight Title lasted only six minutes at SummerSlam. Saturday Night's Main Event XLI offers him a chance at redemption. If he defeats Jey Uso, Punk could finally enjoy a meaningful run with the championship.

The Second City Saint holding the belt until WrestleMania 42 would give WWE a proven veteran at the top of the card. Punk walking into the biggest show of the year as champion would also allow the company to build toward a marquee challenger and deliver a high-profile title match on the grandest stage.

Bron Breakker shocked fans by turning on Seth Rollins last week, sparking speculation that he was destined for the World Heavyweight Championship. Instead, he was left out of the title picture at SNME XLI, which surprised many given the momentum he had built.

This exclusion could be deliberate. WWE has often favored slow-burn storytelling, and Breakker's rise may be designed to peak at WrestleMania 42. Whoever emerges victorious between Punk and Jey could ultimately serve as a transitional champion, dropping the belt to Breakker when the time is right. The 28-year-old powerhouse is clearly being positioned for a major moment, and next year's WrestleMania could be it.

If Jey Uso defeats CM Punk, it would mark his second reign as World Heavyweight Champion. His first run was criticized for lacking impact, but this time the story could be different.

The groundwork has already been laid for a bigger payoff. Roman Reigns once guided Jey in his pursuit of the title, but their relationship has fractured. If Jey reclaims the championship, the natural long-term direction would be a clash with Reigns at WrestleMania 42. That encounter would test Jey's legitimacy as champion and provide a fitting continuation of the Bloodline saga.

Regardless of whether CM Punk or Jey Uso leaves SNME XLI as champion, the outcome could be designed to set up a fan-favorite victory at WrestleMania 42. LA Knight has been chasing his first world title, and while many expected him to face Punk at this event, he was eliminated by Jey in the Battle Royal.

The creative team may be saving Knight's crowning moment for the biggest stage of all. By delaying his triumph, WWE could ensure that the eventual payoff feels monumental. Whether Punk or Jey holds the belt heading into WrestleMania, the story could culminate with Knight finally capturing the World Heavyweight Championship in front of a massive crowd.