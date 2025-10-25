Diljit Dosanjh Wows Fans On KBC 17, Amitabh Bachchan Calls Him 'Punjab De Putra'

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently added some Punjabi touch to the 17th season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC), hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

A few days ago, Diljit appeared on the show, where he not only took part in a quiz but also enthralled the audience on the sets with his fun-filled conversations and, of course, his songs.

Sony Entertainment Television shared a promo for the episode, which will air on TV on October 31. In the promo, Diljit Dosanjh is seen humbly touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet to seek his blessings, to which Big B responds with a warm, heartfelt hug.

One of the most endearing moments comes when Bachchan lovingly calls Diljit "Punjab de putra" (son of Punjab)."Punjab de putra Diljit Dosanjh ka main hardik abhinandan karta hun," Amitabh Bachchan said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @sonytvofficial

Kaun Banega Crorepati

Earlier this year, Kaun Banega Crorepati celebrated 25 years on air. The show first premiered on July 3, 2000, quickly becoming one of India's most-watched television programs.

KBC started as the Indian version of the British show 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' It was also Amitabh Bachchan's first TV appearance and gave new life to his career.

Over the years, the show has become more than a quiz program, touching the hearts of millions through emotional stories of contestants and memorable moments, including Bachchan's iconic line“lock kiya jaye.”

The Agnipath star took over hosting duties for the quiz show in 2000 and has since become its enduring face, with only one brief hiatus. In 2006, Shah Rukh Khan stepped in to host the show's third season, but Bachchan soon returned to reclaim the chair, continuing his iconic association with the show ever since. (ANI)

Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.