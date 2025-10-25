India Continue To Dominate South Asian Athletics Championships With 18 Medals On Day 2

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi (Jharkhand), Oct 26 (IANS) India continued their strong performance by adding 18 medals to their overall tally in the South Asian Athletics Championships 2025 at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium, Morabadi, Ranchi. The hosts won seven gold, eight silver, and three bronze on Saturday, taking their overall medal tally to 32.

Sri Lanka maintained their competitive form with eight gold and a total of 23 medals, while Nepal is a distant third with three bronze so far in the championship.

In the women's 100m hurdles, Nandhini K of India clocked 13.56s to win gold, while compatriot Moumita Mondal took silver and Wijewera Vitha of Sri Lanka claimed bronze.

The men's 110m hurdles saw Manav R of India grab gold in 13.78s. Sri Lanka's Ranatungage Roshan settled for silver, and India's Krishik M bagged bronze. India's Sanjana Singh continued her golden form by securing her second gold medal of the meet in the women's 1500m final with a time of 4:25.36s. Sri Lanka's W.K.L. Arachch Nimali finished second, and India's Kajal Kanwade took bronze.

In the men's 1500m final, Arjun Waskale of India claimed gold with 3:54.58s, ahead of the Sri Lankan duo Gallage Rusiru Chath and Rojideen Mohamathu. India's Neeru Pathak also clinched gold in the women's 400m, clocking 53.15s, while compatriot Olimba Steffi took silver and Mendis Balapuwa Sayu of Sri Lanka finished third.

In the women's discus throw, India dominated as Seema won gold with a 55.14m effort, while Nidhi took silver and Asgiriye Gedara Vinod of Sri Lanka secured bronze. Kirpal Singh of India continued the golden streak in the men's discus throw with a best of 56.22m, followed by compatriot Nirbhay Singh and W.D.M. Milant Sampat of Sri Lanka.

The men's high jump title went to A. Samaraweera of Sri Lanka (2.17m), while India's Rohit (2.15m) and Aadarsh Ram (2.09m) took silver and bronze, respectively.

Earlier on Friday, India had another rich haul in various competitions.

India's gold medallists were: Samardeep Gill – Men's Shot Put (19.59m); Prince Kumar – Men's 5000m (14:22.17); Sanjana Singh – Women's 5000m (15:38.70); Yogita – Women's Shot Put (15.85m) and Team India – Mixed 4x400m Relay (3:20.13).

The silver medals were won by Pranav Gurav – Men's 100m (10.32s); Seema – Women's 5000m (15:40.55); Ravi Kumar – Men's Shot Put (17.95m); Shiksha – Women's Shot Put (15.83m); Poorva Sawant – Women's Triple Jump (13.03m) and Dinesh V – Men's Triple Jump (16.14m).

Harsh Raut in Men's 100m (10.42s), Sudeshna Shivankar in Women's 100m (11.78s), and Sebastian V S in Men's Triple Jump (15.88m) won the bronze medals on Friday.