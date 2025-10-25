403
Largest Edition Of Global Food Week Concludes In Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) With record local and international participation from leading companies, experts, and decision-makers
AED 6.6 billion in deals concluded over three days, a 6.5% increase compared to the 2024 edition
40,108 visitors over three days, a 16% increase compared to the previous edition
The event's accompanying area grew to 33,542 square meters, a 15% increase
The number of exhibiting companies and brands rose by 15% to reach 2,186
The number of participating countries increased to 75, a 12% growth, including 18 new countries
A diverse range of specialised panel discussions were organized across several vital sectors
A select group of international experts reviewed the latest global trends in food and sustainable agriculture
Practical solutions were showcased to enhance the future of food security and agricultural sustainability.
