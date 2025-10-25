'Respects To All Those Observing Fast': PM Modi Shares Chhath Songs, Extends Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared songs dedicated to Chhathi Maiya, emphasising the spiritual and cultural significance of the Chhath Mahaparv, and extended his greetings to devotees across the country. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote,“Today, on this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with all of you some songs dedicated to Chhathi Maiya (Goddess Chhathi), which will mesmerise everyone who listens to them. My heartfelt wishes to all the devotees across the country, including Bihar. My respects and salutations to all those observing the fast!”

नहाय-खाय के पावन अनुष्ठान के साथ आज से चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ का शुभारंभ हो रहा है। बिहार सहित देशभर के श्रद्धालुओं को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। सभी व्रतियों को मेरा नमन और वंदन!

- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2025

The Prime Minister highlighted his visit to Begusarai on Friday, noting the deep connection of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha with the region. He added that Sharda Sinha and other Bihari folk artists have enriched the Chhath festival through their music."I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to visit Begusarai yesterday. Bihar's nightingale, Sharda Sinha ji, has a deep connection with Begusarai. Sharda Sinha ji and many folk artists from Bihar have added a unique dimension to the Chhath festival through their songs," PM Modi wrote.

Describing the festival, PM Modi said the Chhath Mahaparv is "a unique confluence of faith, worship, and love for nature," where offerings are made to the setting and rising sun, and the prasad incorporates the diverse colours of nature. He also highlighted the devotional and natural blend in Chhath songs and melodies. The Prime Minister further noted that Chhath is celebrated as a grand cultural festival globally, with Indian families across the world participating in its traditions.

"Today, Chhath is celebrated as a grand cultural festival in every corner of the world. Indian families living all over the world participate wholeheartedly in its traditions. I pray that Chhathi Maiya bestows her abundant blessings upon everyone," he said Modi described the festival as "a symbol of simplicity and restraint, whose purity and adherence to rituals are unparalleled," adding that the scenes at the Chhath ghats provide inspiration for family and social harmony. He stressed that the ancient tradition of Chhath has had a profound impact on society.

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv begins today with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay. Chhath Puja, a four-day festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, will be celebrated from October 25 to 28 this year. The rituals include Nahay-Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and the concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami.

