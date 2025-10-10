WAL Token Now Listed On Binance Alpha And Spot Exchanges

Following a $140 million private token sale and its Mainnet launch earlier this year, WAL provides the financial framework to support Walrus through staking, governance nodes, and payment for data management.

Walrus , the developer platform that enables users to control, verify, and monetize their data, today announced that WAL, the native token of the platform, is now available for trading on Binance Alpha and Binance Spot. The listing marks the latest milestone for Walrus, following its formal network launch earlier this year, notable product launches and technical upgrades, as well as a host of partnerships across multiple industry verticals.

“Even before our launch to Mainnet, we understood that Walrus, and by extension the WAL token, would introduce a new generation of data-driven businesses,” commented Rebecca Simmonds, Managing Executive of the Walrus Foundation.“Now, several months post-launch, it is incredible to see developers building real, monetizable applications and new business models on Walrus. Listing WAL on Binance marks another step in that growing momentum.”

Following its Mainnet launch in March, Walrus has established itself as a developer platform enabling data markets for the AI era, making data across all industries trustworthy, secure, and monetizable. Walrus with Seal, the decentralized secrets management service launched in early September, transforms data into a foundational asset for entirely new businesses and markets, enabling developers to launch revenue-generating applications and users to receive compensation for the value their data creates. Walrus partners are finding use cases in AI, media and entertainment, gaming, health and medical data, infrastructure, DeFi, and more.

WAL, the native token of Walrus, serves as the platform's default payment token and a crucial component of the Walrus ecosystem. Through delegated staking, the WAL token underpins Walrus' security, allowing users to stake tokens and participate in the network's security verification regardless of whether they operate data management services directly. WAL will soon be deflationary , meaning that with each transaction, WAL will be burned, making the token more valuable with each data upload.

For more information, users can visit walrus.xyz .

About Walrus

Walrus is a developer platform enabling data markets for the AI era. Walrus' initial capabilities include data storage, availability, programmability, and access control. From AI agents to data markets and decentralized finance, Walrus empowers builders, users, and intelligent systems to control, verify, and create value from the world's data. Originally developed by Mysten Labs, the team behind Sui, Walrus launched on Mainnet in March 2025. To learn more, please visit walrus.xyz .