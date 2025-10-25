403
Hamas Announces Launch of Dialogue with Palestinian Factions
(MENAFN) The Palestinian organization Hamas declared on Thursday that it has begun a national dialogue involving all Palestinian groups.
This declaration came at the same time as a gathering in Cairo between representatives of Hamas and Fatah, under Egyptian mediation, to deliberate on the second stage of the Gaza ceasefire accord and the future of the territory.
In a conversation with a news agency, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem stated that the movement is “heading into national dialogue with open hearts and extended hands to the Palestinian Authority and other national forces,” emphasizing that the authority “is one of the Palestinian institutions that cannot be bypassed.”
Qassem encouraged the authorities to "align with the prevailing national consensus in Gaza and come to the dialogue with an open mind," highlighting that "this is a time for national unity and prioritizing the national interest over narrow partisan interests."
He cautioned that “the current period is dangerous not only for Hamas but for the entire Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.”
The Hamas representative reiterated the group’s steadfast dedication to enforcing the Gaza truce agreement “in all its details,” calling on mediators to exert pressure on Israel to guarantee adherence.
He added that Hamas has been engaged in “around-the-clock discussions to complete the agreement and taking major field steps to implement what has been agreed upon.”
