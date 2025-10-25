403
Russia, Ukraine Set for Exchange of Prisoners
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine have reached an agreement to swap letters and parcels for 500 prisoners of war on each side, according to Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova on Friday.
“We have a list of 500 Russian and 500 Ukrainian prisoners of war, and we agreed not to wait until all the lists are complete, but to start collecting and delivering packages as soon as they are ready,” Moskalkova told reporters in Moscow, as cited by a news agency.
She expressed optimism that the transfer of letters and parcels would occur before the New Year.
This effort is part of ongoing humanitarian interactions between Moscow and Kyiv, amid limited discussions regarding prisoner swaps and the return of remains.
