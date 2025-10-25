Sirikit, Queen Mother Of Thailand, Dies Aged 93

MENAFN - AzerNews) Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit died at the age of 93 in a Bangkok hospital late on Friday, the Royal Household Bureau announced,reports via DW.

Since October 17, the former queen of Thailand had been suffering from a blood infection.

She had been largely absent from public life in recent years due to declining health. Her husband, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, died in October 2016.

They married on April 28, 1950, a week before his coronation on May 5.

His coronation was held off for four years because he returned to Switzerland to complete his university studies.

He actually became king in 1946 after the previous incumbent, his 20-year-old brother, King Ananda Mahidol, died after a gunshot wound in circumstances that remain unclear to this day.