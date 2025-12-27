Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Katara To Open 2022 World Cup Legacy Exhibition Tomorrow


2025-12-27 11:09:28
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Katara Cultural Village, in collaboration with the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, will host the“FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Legacy” exhibition at 5.30pm Monday (December 29), at Building 45.

The exhibition will highlight the cultural, humanitarian, and sporting legacy of the first World Cup to be held in the Arab region and the Middle East.

It will offer an interactive experience showcasing the milestones of Qatar's hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and its exceptional organisational successes.

The values it embodied include bringing people together, sustainability, innovation, and Qatari cultural identity.

The exhibition will also highlight the lasting impact of the tournament on various levels, including infrastructure development, the promotion of cultural and artistic activities, and the support of community initiatives.

Furthermore, it will document unforgettable moments that will remain engraved in the memories of fans worldwide.

This exhibition reflects Katara and the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy's commitment to preserving and enhancing the tournament's legacy for future generations, consolidating Qatar's position as a global cultural and sporting destination.

Gulf Times

