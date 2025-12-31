Iran Warns Of Decisive Response To Any U.S. Action, Says Foreign Minister Araqchi

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned that his country would respond decisively to any attack, following U.S. President Donald Trump's recent threat of a potential large-scale strike against Iran. In a letter to foreign ministers worldwide, Araqchi called the threat a clear violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The letter specifically condemned Trump's comments during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing them as provocative and demanding explicit condemnation from the international community. Araqchi emphasized that any use of force against Iran's sovereignty would be met with a firm and regrettable response.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United States imposed sanctions on 10 Iranian and Venezuelan individuals and companies, accusing them of supporting Iran's drone and ballistic missile programs. Washington said these measures aim to block financial and material support for Tehran's military-industrial activities, signaling broader pressure on Iran amid escalating tensions.

Araqchi highlighted prior U.S.-Israeli military operations in June against Iranian targets, arguing that these actions demonstrate a pattern of unlawful aggression, for which Washington must bear responsibility. He also criticized what he called double standards in U.S. policy and the unconditional support provided to Israel, the only nuclear-armed state in Western Asia.

Iran has repeatedly asserted that its military programs, including drones and missile development, are defensive in nature. The country has consistently rejected U.S. claims linking these programs to threats against regional allies.

The U.S.-Israel alliance has conducted targeted operations in the region over the past year, aimed at limiting Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities, raising concerns among international observers about escalation and regional stability.

Araqchi warned that inaction or silence from the global community could embolden further aggressive moves by the United States and Israel, creating a direct threat to international peace and security.

Analysts say the combination of sanctions and public threats is part of the broader“maximum pressure” campaign, which seeks to curb Iran's military ambitions but risks heightening tensions in the Middle East.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram