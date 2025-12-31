New Year 2026: From 'Kya Hogaya' To 'Don't Control Me' Watch Top 5 Funniest Moments From Parliament In 2025

MENAFN - Live Mint)Both houses of Parliament – the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha - functioned for 62 days each across three sessions held in 2025.

The Lok Sabha functioned for 80% of its scheduled time, and the Rajya Sabha for 83%, according to PRS Legislative Research, a non-profit research organisation.

Less than 30% of the time was spent on Legislative business. This includes the time spent on discussing and passing bills.

Overall, 31 bills were passed by Parliamen t. These include a bill that amends regulations for waqf properties in India and a bill to simplify income tax laws. Online money games and related services were prohibited. The nuclear energy and insurance sectors were opened.

The MGNREGA, 2005, was modified. The employment guarantee under the scheme has been increased to 125 days. The fund sharing between the Centre and the State will be 60:40 (90:10 for North-eastern and hilly states).

Serious business apart. The Parliamentary proceedings also witnessed some humorous moments. Amid heated debates and fiery arguments between lawmakers representing the government and the Opposition, there were also many light-hearted moments.

Here's a look at some of these moments as compiled by news agency ANI in a video.

'Kya Hogaya......': RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal

In the middle of a heated debate during Parliament's Budget Session in February, the members sitting in Lok Sabha suddenly broke out in laughter when RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal responded with 'kya higaya (what happened)' after being interrupted by a bell signalling him to end his speech

Despite repeated reminders by the presiding officer, Dilip Saikia, Lok Sabha MP Beniwal continued speaking, and as he spoke, the bell buzzed yet again, indicating to the MP that he should rest now.

“Kya hogaya,” the RLP MP said in a funny tone.“10:30-11:30 baj rahe hai, khabar to akhbaar mei chapni nahi ab... social media se hi kaam chalega (See, it's already 10:30-11:30, we are still debating, this won't come in newspapers tomorrow, only social media is the option, so let me continue),” he said, leaving everyone in laughter.

Jaya Bachchan says 'don't control me'

Another light-hearted moment was during a debate on 'Operation Sindoor' in Rajya Sabha, when Samajwadi Party MP and actor Jaya Bachchan asked Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi not to try to control her. The video was viral as Priyanka couldn't control her laugh.

The incident took place at a time when Jaya Bachchan, while speaking in Rajya Sabha, was visibly irked with BJP MPs in the house who started interrupting her speech.

To this, Bachchan said,“Either you speak, or I will speak. I will not allow this. When you speak, I never interrupt. When a woman speaks, I never interrupt. So please, mind your tongue.”

Watching Jaya Bachchan angry, Priyanka Chaturvedi, who was sitting beside Bachchan, attempted to calm her down. But it backfired as Jaya said, "Priyanka, don't control me." Following this, Priyanka Chaturvedi responded with an embarrassed laugh. Other members laughed too.

Amit Shah 'bald head' jibe at Nehru

During the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark“Nehru's head was like mine (Nehruji ka sir mere jaisa tha)” left everyone present in splits

While the Lok Sabha was discussing Operation Sindoor, BJP leaders targeted previous Congress-led governments for not acting enough against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Shah mixed humour with history, joking, "My head is like Nehru's" before turning serious, accusing Nehru of abandoning Assam during the 1962 war. The Home Minister claimed that the then PM Nehru gave away almost 38,000 kms of land to China, because he (Nehru) felt that it was a useless piece of land.

Shah also said that then Member of Parliament (MP) and Congress leader Mahavir Prasad Tyagi targeted his own government in the Parliament and mocked Pandit Nehru, saying that his (Nehru) head was bald, so should we hand over that too to China.”

Kalyan Banerjee's infiltrators remark

TMC lawmaker Kalyan Banerjee kept amusing the house with his 'dramatic' taunts in Parliament sessions. During the winter session of Parliament, which concluded earlier this month, Banerjee surprised many in the House with a change of look. Seen mostly wearing Nehru jackets, paired with a kurta or full-sleeve shirt and trousers, the TMC MP donned a suit and a red tie, drawing compliments from many for his“sharp look”.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Banerjee targeted the BJP over the infiltrator pitch.“They said that SIR will help identify infiltrators. But couldn't find one in Bihar SIR.”

In other sessions, Banerjee continued to question the government over its foreign policy, particularly regarding India-US ties under the second term of President Donald Trump.

Scuffle Over Seat

In another video that also went viral, two MPs were caught on camera jostling for space in the Lok Sabha

This happened when BJP MP Tejaswi Surya was addressing the House during the Operation Sindoor debate, when two BJP MPs were seen engaging in an argument over a seat and space in the background.

The video showed the two MPs arguing over a vacant seat. While one attempted to claim it, the other resisted and sat down on one of them. This encounter, although brief, quickly went viral on social media.

(With ANI inputs)