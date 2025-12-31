403
USD35M Meticulously Planned Heist Shakes Germany
(MENAFN) Criminals pulled off a calculated assault on a Sparkasse savings bank in Gelsenkirchen during the Christmas period, stealing an estimated €30 million (roughly $35 million) in cash and valuables from customers' safe deposit boxes, authorities confirmed.
The raid unfolded between Saturday night and early Monday at the German bank, where perpetrators breached security by boring through reinforced concrete walls to reach the vault. Once inside, they pried open more than 3,000 security boxes, affecting around 2,700 account holders.
Authorities only discovered the crime scene after a fire alarm activated at the branch just before 4:00am Monday, revealing the extensive damage.
Law enforcement officials suspect the criminals employed commercial-grade drilling equipment to penetrate the vault's defenses. A police spokesperson characterized the operation as "professionally executed."
Multiple witnesses observed several suspects transporting oversized bags through a parking structure adjacent to the bank throughout the weekend. Surveillance cameras recorded a black Audi RS 6—later verified as stolen from Hanover, roughly 200 kilometers distant—fleeing the scene in the predawn hours Monday with masked passengers inside.
By Tuesday, distressed customers arrived at the branch only to encounter police barricades. Hundreds assembled outside, demanding information after Sparkasse disclosed that 95% of the facility's safe deposit boxes had been compromised.
Authorities placed the financial damage "in the two-digit million range," according to Tuesday's official statement. With each box insured for a maximum of €10,300, local media outlets calculate total losses at a minimum of €30 million. Numerous victims express concern that standard coverage will prove inadequate, prompting urgent reviews of supplementary insurance policies.
The branch remains shuttered as the criminal investigation proceeds. No suspects have been apprehended, and the thieves remain unidentified and at large.
