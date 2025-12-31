Ram Mandir Anniversary: Dy CM Pathak Hails Sanatan Culture, PM Modi

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday extended his greetings to the public, highlighting the significance of the event in promoting cultural values on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Speaking with ANI on the occasion, Pathak said, "I extend my best wishes to everyone. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the world has witnessed the pinnacle of Sanatan culture." He emphasised that the celebration reflects the enduring cultural heritage of India.

Pathak further noted the country's overall development, stating, "Since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has been advancing rapidly across multiple sectors. Significant progress has been achieved in the economic sphere, and experts believe that India is on track to emerge among the leading global economies in the near future."

The Deputy Chief Minister's remarks come at a time when the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has become a major cultural and religious landmark, symbolising both devotion and India's growing prominence on the world stage.

Rituals Mark Pratishtha Dwadashi Patotsav

Meanwhile, on the second day of the Pratishtha Dwadashi Patotsav celebrations, various rituals were performed as part of the Yajna ceremonies at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. These included Tattva Kalash, Tattva Homa, Manyu Sukta Homa, Ram Taraka Mantra Homa, and other sacred rites.

In the evening, a paalki procession for the deity was held. The palanquin circumambulates the Shri Ram Mandir premises three times daily, and this sequence will continue throughout the rituals. All these programs are being conducted under the guidance of Pujya Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Ji Maharaj.

According to the acharyas performing the worship, this ritual is a Vedic karmic ritual intended to balance the fundamental elements of creation and eliminate adharma, obstacles, and unrest.

Temple Completion Marked by PM Modi

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the saffron 'Dharma Dhwaj' atop the spire of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, symbolically marking the formal completion of the temple's construction. (ANI)

