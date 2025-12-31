Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Doctor's Prescription Mandatory For 'Red Line' Antibiotics

Doctor's Prescription Mandatory For 'Red Line' Antibiotics


2025-12-31 05:03:00
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Amid growing global concern over antimicrobial resistance (AMR), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has reiterated that medicines bearing a Red Line mark on their packaging must never be consumed without a valid doctor's prescription.

The advisory comes as part of the Ministry's nationwide Red Line Campaign, aimed at curbing the rampant misuse of antibiotics and promoting responsible drug use.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Red Line Campaign urges citizens to identify medicines marked with a red vertical line-typically antibiotics and certain scheduled drugs-and to strictly avoid self-medication. These medicines fall under Schedule H and H1 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, which legally mandate their sale only against a prescription issued by a Registered Medical Practitioner.

“Medicines with a red line should never be taken without medical advice. Misuse of antibiotics directly fuels antibiotic resistance, making infections harder and sometimes impossible to treat,” the Ministry stated in an official communication.

Health experts in Kashmir have echoed the Ministry's concerns, warning that AMR has emerged as one of the most serious public health threats of the 21st century.

Speaking to KNO, Dr Irfan Gul, Associate Professor at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, said antibiotic resistance is no longer a distant threat but a harsh reality being faced daily in hospitals.

MENAFN31122025000215011059ID1110542437



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search