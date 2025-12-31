Yango Ads Celebrates Excellence In Marketing As Category Sponsor At The 2025 MENA Effie Awards

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As part of its partnership, Yango Ads presented the Gold Award in the Home Furnishings & Household Supplies & Services category, with senior executives from the company taking the stage to honour the winning brand and campaign.

This year's MENA Effie Awards highlighted the scale and quality of creative and performance-driven work emerging from the region. A total of 94 awards were presented during the evening, including 87 category awards, six special recognition honours, and one Grand Prix. The awards programme received 193 shortlisted nominations and was supported by over 300 jurors from across the industry. The ceremony also featured a special appearance and fireside chat with international comedian, writer, and actor Mo Amer, adding a cultural highlight to the night.

“As we continue to deepen our presence in Saudi Arabia, platforms like the MENA Effie allow us to celebrate the outstanding creative and performance work shaping the region,” said Bassem Yousri, Head of Agency Department, Yango Ads MENA.“Yango Ads' priority now is to deepen our presence in Saudi Arabia by empowering more partners to unlock real value from our solutions. We're committed to helping brands across the Kingdom achieve stronger performance and measurable results.”

Yango Ads' involvement underscores its focus on innovation, performance-driven advertising, and strengthening brand awareness across key Middle East markets, particularly Saudi Arabia. The company continues to scale its advanced adtech solutions to support brands, agencies, and publishers with tools that deliver sharper targeting, stronger outcomes, and data-driven optimisation capabilities.

As a highlight of this year's awards, the judging panel, made up of senior marketing and advertising leaders from across MENA, recognised breakthrough campaigns across multiple markets.