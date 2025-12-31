US Or China: Whose Bubbles Will Loom Larger In 2026?

MENAFN - Asia Times) TOKYO - US President Donald Trump's unusual fixation on criticizing the Federal Reserve is alarming policymakers and investors worldwide. However, here in Asia, it's a uniquely personal threat, given that this region is the largest holder of US Treasury securities.

The dollar-is-about-to-crash trade remains something of a widowmaker. Despite a national debt topping US$38 trillion, a Congress in disarray and Trump's tariffs doing their worst, 10-year Treasury yields are around 4%. Though the dollar is down versus the euro this year, it's flat versus the yen.

This matters because Japan is the largest holder of US government debt, holding nearly $1.2 trillion. China holds about $689 billion in US Treasury securities. More broadly, Asia's top dollar hoarders are sitting on around $3 trillion worth.

So, you can imagine the sense of dread in Asian capitals as Trump goes after Fed Chair Jerome Powell once again. After threatening to fire Powell all year, Trump this week threatened to sue the central bank head, whose term ends in May.

This is but one US-related question for the global economy in the year ahead. Others include: whether markets might increase focus on its unsustainable debt; if tariff-fueled inflation backfires on the economy; whether the bubble in artificial intelligence investment implodes and destabilizes markets everywhere.

It's not just the US, of course. China-related bubbles that could come to a head in 2026 include: whether deflation deepens; if the property crisis worsens; and whether industrial overcapacity leads to a new wave of global protectionism.

The year ahead could be the one in which many of these strains explode into bigger pains that roil global markets.

Take Trump's assault on the Fed. His threatened lawsuit would be, ostensibly, over a costly renovation of Fed headquarters in Washington. But it's part of a pattern.

The strategy is Trump's latest attempt to (a) intimidate the Fed into bigger and faster rate cuts and (b) make Powell the fall-guy for the recession the president's trade war may be fomenting. US prosecutors are also targeting Fed Governor Lisa Cook for alleged mortgage fraud.

This entire effort is more the stuff of Argentina, India and Turkey than a nation that prints the global reserve currency and issues the linchpin debt instrument. Trump's campaign for a weaker dollar also suggests he knows little about how Japan's now-decades-long undervalued yen policy is backfiring on Asia's No 2 economy.

Part of the problem is Trump's 1985 mindset. Back then, the top industrialized nations could agree in a New York Plaza Hotel ballroom to weaken the dollar.