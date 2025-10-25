Putin's Envoy Names Key Conditions For Quick End To War In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he made the remarks on Fox News.

"I am focused quite a bit on economics and investments, and overall relations with the U.S., and making sure the dialogue happens. But I think there are just several elements. One of that is security guarantees to Ukraine. And Russia has said 'yes,' Russia is open to security guarantees to Ukraine," Dmitriev stated.

He said a solution could be reached quickly if several issues are agreed upon, including security guarantees for Ukraine, which Russia is open to; territorial issues in areas with Russian-speaking populations; and Ukraine's "neutrality which is important for security of Russia."

As reported, on October 21, leaders of several European countries and the EU leadership issued a joint statement supporting US President Donald Trump's initiative for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and the start of peace talks based on the current line of contact.