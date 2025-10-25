Russian Drone Strike Injures Woman In Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported the incident on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“At approximately 17:30, Russian invading forces dropped an explosive device from a drone onto a Kherson resident. As a result of the enemy attack, a 50-year-old woman suffered blast and traumatic brain injuries, as well as a concussion,” the statement reads.

A medical team provided assistance at the scene, and the woman declined hospitalization.

Earlier, a 71-year-old woman was injured by an explosive device in Kherson region.

Five people injured indrone strike

As reported, early on October 24, a massive attack on Kherson's Korabelnyi district killed two people and injured 28 others.