Veteran Bollywood Actor Satish Shah Dies At 74

Satish Shah

Mumbai ~ Bollywood actor Satish Shah, whose very presence in films such as“Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron” and“Main Hoon Na” and the sitcom“Sarabhai vs Sarabhai” elicited smiles and many a laugh, died on Saturday. He was 74.

The ever amiable Shah passed away at his residence in Bandra East in the afternoon, Ramesh Kadatala, his trusted aide and personal assistant for over 30 years, told PTI.

“He died due to kidney failure. His health suddenly deteriorated at his home, and he was taken to Hinduja Hospital, where he passed away... It is a huge loss for our industry. He was a jovial person,” close friend and industry colleague Ashoke Pandit told PTI.

In a statement, P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre said it received an emergency call regarding Shah's health earlier in the day.

“An ambulance with a medical team was immediately sent to his residence, where he was found to be unresponsive. CPR was started in the ambulance itself and continued on arrival at the hospital. Despite the best efforts of our medical team, Mr Shah could not be revived,” the hospital said in a statement.

A close friend and collaborator added that Shah had undergone a kidney transplant three months ago.

Born on June 25, 1951, Shah was a prominent figure in Indian cinema and television. His career spanned several decades, during which he earned acclaim for his comedic timing in movies such as“Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro”,“Maalamaal”,“Hero Hiralal”,“Main Hoon Na” and“Kal Ho Naa Ho“.

He was married to designer Madhu Shah.

His last rites will be performed at Pawan Hans cremation ground on Sunday.

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Shah initially appeared in minor roles in films such as“Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan” (1978) and“Gaman” (1979). He played a small yet pivotal part in Muzaffar Ali's“Umrao Jaan” (1981) as Dilawar, the man who sells Rekha's Amiran to courtesans in Lucknow.

He became a household name after he featured in filmmaker Kundan Shah's 1983 cult classic“Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro”, playing the role of the corrupt municipal commissioner D'Mello.

The film, a satirical comedy on corruption, starred Shah alongside renowned actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, and Pankaj Kapur. Though his role was largely that of a dead body, it became one of the most unforgettable parts of the film.