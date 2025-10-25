403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatari Amir, US Leader Discuss Reinforcing Peace In Middle East
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 25 (KUNA) - Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with the US President Donald Trump the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, with a focus on supporting peace in the region and reinforcing the agreement to end the war in Gaza.
The discussions were held Saturday when President Trump's plane stopped at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in his route to Malaysia to participate in the ASEAN Summit, according to a statement by the Royal Court.
The two leaders also mulled avenues for strengthening strategic cooperation between the two countries across different areas of partnership.
At the outset of the meeting, the Qatari Amir welcomed the US President and his accompanying delegation, expressing his pleasure at meeting the President during his stopover in Qatar.
He reaffirmed his enduring commitment to further advancing the bilateral relationship between the two friendly nations and elevating it to new heights, while wishing President Trump and his delegation a successful trip.
For his part, the US President thanked the Qatari Amir, commending his role and the State of Qatar's supportive efforts toward peace and security in the region.
He also hailed the strong bilateral relationship between Qatar and the United States expressing his aspiration to deepen cooperation across various fields. (end)
sss
The discussions were held Saturday when President Trump's plane stopped at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in his route to Malaysia to participate in the ASEAN Summit, according to a statement by the Royal Court.
The two leaders also mulled avenues for strengthening strategic cooperation between the two countries across different areas of partnership.
At the outset of the meeting, the Qatari Amir welcomed the US President and his accompanying delegation, expressing his pleasure at meeting the President during his stopover in Qatar.
He reaffirmed his enduring commitment to further advancing the bilateral relationship between the two friendly nations and elevating it to new heights, while wishing President Trump and his delegation a successful trip.
For his part, the US President thanked the Qatari Amir, commending his role and the State of Qatar's supportive efforts toward peace and security in the region.
He also hailed the strong bilateral relationship between Qatar and the United States expressing his aspiration to deepen cooperation across various fields. (end)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment