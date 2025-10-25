403
Algeria's Sonatrach Declares 13 New Oil Discoveries In 8 Months -- Min.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- Algeria's Minister of Hydrocarbons and Mines Mohamed Arkab said on Saturday Sonatrach has made 13 oil discovers from January to August this year.
Minister Arkab made the declaration in his address to a session of the parliament's budget and financial committee designed to discuss the 2026 budget bill.
These discoveries were done thanks to Sonatrach efforts, he stated, noting that these will allow to raise Algeria's initial output of fuel through renewing reserves.
The company completed digging 142 wells compared to 121 in the end of August 2024, he noted. (end)
