Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Video: RTA Unveils Dubai Tram's Stunning New 20Th-Anniversary Look

Video: RTA Unveils Dubai Tram's Stunning New 20Th-Anniversary Look


2025-10-25 02:16:42
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Dubai commuters and visitors got their first glimpse of the Dubai Tram in its striking new look, unveiled to mark the 20th anniversary of the Road and Transport Authority (RTA).

The tram's exterior has been refreshed with a sleek dark blue design, featuring '20' along the sides and the slogan 20 Years Celebrating Moving Forward prominently displayed in the middle.

Recommended For You

In addition to the tram makeover, the RTA has also rolled out a range of offers and gifts for residents and visitors alike.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Celebratory perks include discounts on movie tickets and online orders, along with special experiences at transport hubs.

Whether you're arriving at Dubai International Airport, hopping on the tram, or travelling by Metro, the RTA is ensuring passengers across the city can join in the festivities.

MENAFN25102025000049011007ID1110247156



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search