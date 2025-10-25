Basel's Traditional Autumn Fair Marks Its 555Th Edition

In keeping with tradition, the fair was officially opened at exactly noon when the Messeglöckner (fair bell-ringer) rang the bells of the St Martin's Church tower.

This year's edition offers several new attractions with great views over Basel. These include an 80 metre high chain carousel on Messeplatz and another on Barfüsserplatz with a height of 40 metres. There is also a new 80 metre freefall tower on the Kasernenareal area.

A nostalgic attraction is also returning after a break of several years. The Vienna Prater ghost train, probably the oldest mobile ride of its kind, is on St Peter's Square. A non-profit organisation has ensured that the ride, which has been in storage since 2019, can be put back into operation.

A new tram line 12 takes visitors from SBB station to the various locations of the autumn fair.

The open-air fair lasts two weeks as usual. The locations Messeplatz, Münsterplatz and Barfüsserplatz as well as the Rosentalanlage and Kasernenareal will remain open until November 9.

In keeping with tradition, the autumn fair on Petersplatz with the“Hääfelimäärt” lasts two days longer. The indoor fair, on the other hand, ends on November 2 due to the upcoming Igeho trade fair.

The canton is expecting around one million visitors from all over Switzerland and neighbouring countries.

