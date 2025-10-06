Russia's Kirishi Refinery Halts Key Distillation Unit After Drone Attack
According to the agency's sources, repairs on the CDU-6 unit may take around a month. The shutdown could lead to a slight decrease in oil product output amid Russia's ongoing fuel shortage, as the refinery is expected to operate at about 70% of its capacity during maintenance. Other units will run above their normal load to partially compensate, the sources said.
The CDU-6 unit has a processing capacity of 8 million metric tons per year, or about 160,000 barrels per day, accounting for roughly 40% of the refinery's total processing capacity.
The plant, controlled by Surgutneftegaz, is also restoring another key unit damaged during a drone attack in mid-September, the sources added.
In 2024, the refinery processed 17.5 million tons of crude oil, which amounted to 6.6% of Russia's total oil refining volumes. That same year, it produced 2 million tons of gasoline, 7.1 million tons of diesel fuel, 6.1 million tons of fuel oil, and 600,000 tons of bitumen.Read also: Ukraine confirms strikes on explosives plant in Russia, oil terminal in Crimea
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, on the night of Saturday, October 4, a drone attack caused a fire at the Kirishinefteorgsintez (KINEF) refinery in Leningrad region.
Photo: Pixabay
