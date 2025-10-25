Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump To Meet Qatar's Emir During Stop En-Route To Malaysia, White House Official Says

2025-10-25 02:16:26
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

US President Donald Trump will meet with Qatar's Emir and prime minister on Air Force One during a refuel stop in Qatar en-route to Malaysia for a regional summit, a White House official said on Saturday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would join Trump in Qatar, the official said.

