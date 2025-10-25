Balashovskaya Power Substation In Russia's Volgograd Region Damaged
“This is a critical facility of Russia's Southern energy system, which powers the Volgograd Military District, Ministry of Defense facilities, and transport energy hubs along the Saratov–Voronezh direction,” Kovalenko noted.Read also: Explosion reported at Russian military plant in Bashkortostan
As previously reported by Ukrinform, earlier in October, Russia lost the Veshkayma substation in Ulyanovsk region, which is one of the key elements of the Russian energy system.
Photo: unsplash
