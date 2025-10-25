Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Balashovskaya Power Substation In Russia's Volgograd Region Damaged

2025-10-25 06:05:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council, reported this on Telegram.

“This is a critical facility of Russia's Southern energy system, which powers the Volgograd Military District, Ministry of Defense facilities, and transport energy hubs along the Saratov–Voronezh direction,” Kovalenko noted.

Read also: Explosion reported at Russian military plant in Bashkortostan

As previously reported by Ukrinform, earlier in October, Russia lost the Veshkayma substation in Ulyanovsk region, which is one of the key elements of the Russian energy system.

