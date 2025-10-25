403
Queen Mother Sirikit of Thailand Dies at 93
(MENAFN) Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit passed away on Friday evening at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, according to an official statement from the Bureau of the Royal Household.
The bureau revealed that the Queen Mother had been under medical care at the hospital since September 7, 2019, with doctors monitoring her health due to multiple illnesses and complications affecting various bodily systems. Despite extensive treatment, the Queen Mother succumbed to a bloodstream infection on October 17, 2025. Her condition progressively worsened, and she peacefully passed away at 9:21 p.m. at the age of 93.
In response to her death, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua has instructed the Bureau of the Royal Household to arrange a royal funeral befitting the Queen Mother's legacy. The ceremony will be conducted with full royal honors in line with longstanding traditions, and her remains will be enshrined at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in Bangkok’s Grand Palace.
The king has also declared a one-year period of mourning, which will be observed by the Royal Family and the Royal Court, beginning immediately after the Queen Mother's passing.
