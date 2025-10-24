Trump Jr-Backed Drone Firm Lands Pentagon's Biggest Contract, Set To Supply Thousands Of Drone Parts

MENAFN - Live Mint) A drone company backed by Donald Trump Jr has landed its biggest Pentagon deal yet. Unusual Machines, a very little-known Florida-based drone company, will supply 3,500 drone motors and other components to the Army as the latter expands its drone capabilities.

Donald Trump Jr joined the company as an adviser in 2024. According to a report in Financial Times, Trump Jr holds a $4 million stake in the company. He hold a total of 331,580 shares of the company, it had declared when Trump Jr joined the organisation.

The Army has signaled that it would also purchase an additional 20,000 parts from Unusual Machines next year.

Allan Evans, the company's CEO, said he believes this is Unusual Machines' largest-ever order from the US government. When asked if Donald Trump Jr helped the company with the deal, Allan Evans said that he did not.

Trump Jr's spokesperson told FT:“Don has never communicated with anyone in the Administration on behalf of Unusual Machines or about the contract in question. His advisory role with them has nothing to do with interfacing with the government.”

The value of the contract from Pentagon has not been revealed.“The ability to train like we fight, using drones that are reliable...gives our soldiers the confidence they need for real-world scenarios,” Chief Warrant Officer 4 John Brown of the 101st Airborne Division was quoted as saying.

In June this year, Donald Trump signed an executive order to“accelerate the safe commercialisation of drone technologies and fully integrate unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) into the National Airspace System, and scale up domestic production.”

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines is an aviation and aerospace component manufacturing company located in Orlando, Florida of the United States.

According to its LinkedIn page, Unusual Machines is a“classic American technology company, born from garage tinkerers and hobbyists, focused on serving the emerging drone industry with unique and innovative products.”

Unusual Machines shares jumped 18.6% to hit their intraday high level of $14.34 at around 12:02 p.m. (EDT), from their earlier level of $12.09 during Friday's trading session, according to Marketwatch data.

The company's shares surged after it landed its biggest-ever Pentagon contract on 24 October 2025. Shares of the company have risen over 776% in the last one-year period, but are trading 14.75% lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Unusual Machines shares hit their 52-week high level at $23.62, while the 52-week low level was at $1.43. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at $369.53 million as of the trading session on 24 October 2025.

