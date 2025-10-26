Oneplus 15 Launch: Camera Quality To Battery Life Know Specifications, Features, And Price

OnePlus 15 Launch: The OnePlus 15 is launching first in China. It's set to arrive in India with amazing features, including a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, a 7,300mAh battery, and a 50MP triple camera.

The OnePlus 15 officially launches in China on Monday (Oct 27) as the successor to the OnePlus 13. A global launch is set for next month, with an India release soon after.

Leaks suggest the OnePlus 15 design is similar to the 13, with a squoval camera. It has a durable nano-ceramic metal frame, IP68 rating, and comes in three colors.

The OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch 165Hz AMOLED display and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. It runs OxygenOS 16 (India) and has a G2 network chip for gaming.

The OnePlus 15 has a triple 50MP rear camera setup with a primary, ultra-wide, and 3.5x optical zoom telephoto lens. It supports 4K 120FPS video and has a new Master Mode.

The OnePlus 15 packs a 7,300mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. The India launch is tipped for Nov 13, with prices around ₹70,000–₹75,000 on Amazon.