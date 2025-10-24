Arab-Brazilian Chamber Part Of Lula's Asia Mission
The two countries are not Arab, but they have a Muslim-majority population, and the ABCC maintains initiatives aimed at Muslim markets, such as the Halal do Brazil project, which seeks to promote the supply of Brazilian products to Islamic consumers. Dib and Baltazar attended a business forum in Jakarta and will participate in the delegation's meetings in Kuala Lumpur in the coming days.
At the Indonesia-Brazil Business Forum, entrepreneurs from Brazil and Indonesia discussed renewable energy, biofuels, critical minerals and energy security, sustainable agriculture, livestock and food security, innovation, technology, industrial production, and other topics of mutual interest. Memoranda of understanding were also signed. President Lula closed the business meeting.
Lula was received in Indonesia with military and civilian honors at the Merdeka Palace by President Prabowo Subianto, with whom he held private and expanded meetings. Subsequently, acts and agreements were signed to promote Brazil-Indonesia cooperation in sanitary and phytosanitary measures and certification in agriculture, energy and mining, science and technology, statistics, and trade promotion. Speaking to the media, the President of Brazil advocated for expanding trade between Brazil and Indonesia.
