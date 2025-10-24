First Arab Christians Conference In Amman Highlights Civilizational Partnership Between Muslims, Christians

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 24 The first Conference of Arab Christians, titled "Roots, Roles, and the Renaissance Path," kicked off in Amman on Friday. The event was organized by the Orthodox Society for Culture and Education in cooperation with the Arab Christian Initiative "Arouba," and brought together a wide range of Arab and European figures from Russia, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, and Jordan.In his opening remarks, Conference President Hammam Ghussib emphasized that Christianity was born in this land and remains an integral part of its Arab identity. He highlighted that the Arabic language has always been and continues to be the deepest bond uniting the people of the Arab nation.Ghussib stressed that any attempt to sow discord among members of the nation based on ethnicity, religion, or sect is unacceptable, affirming that citizenship is founded on equality in rights and duties. He cited Jordan as a model of coexistence and mutual respect.He noted that the conference seeks to highlight the contributions of Arab Christians to the Arab world's renaissance throughout history, and to revive the legacy of early pioneers who served their nations with dedication, transcending religious and sectarian affiliations.For his part, Ihsan Hamarneh, Chairman of the Board of the Orthodox Society for Culture and Education, affirmed that Arab Christians have been true partners in the Arab renaissance and stood alongside their Muslim compatriots in confronting the Crusades.He underlined that Muslim-Christian coexistence is a cornerstone of Jordan's national policy from the Great Arab Revolt to the present day under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Custodian of Islamic and Christian holy sites.Hamarneh also reviewed the historical role of Arab Christians in Arab liberation movements, their prominent contributions to literature, art, and theology, and their steadfast defense of the Palestinian cause. He warned against attempts to displace Christians from their homelands, describing such efforts as a threat that serves the Israeli project of a "Jewish state."He further highlighted the Society's mission to provide high-quality and affordable education through its national schools in Shmeisani and Ashrafieh, and its charitable initiatives such as the "Winter Aid" campaign, which supports underprivileged families. The Society, he added, remains committed to instilling values of national belonging and Arab identity among its students.Meanwhile, Rula Nasrawin, the Conference's Media and Communications Officer, said the event aims to promote awareness of the civilizational role of Arab Christians and to shed light on the historic partnership between Muslims and Christians within the broader Arab renaissance project. She noted that Saturday's sessions will feature research papers discussing topics such as Arab identity within the Orthodox world, current challenges, and the historical authority of the Jerusalemite Church in Jordan.The opening ceremony also featured musical and choral performances by the Amman Orthodox Scouts and Guides and the Orthodox National School Choir, which received warm applause from the audience.