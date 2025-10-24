Intrigued by the wonderful architecture of The Link‭ ‬-‭ ‬that great floating bridge connecting One Za'abeel's twin towers‭ ‬-‭ ‬and‭, ‬frankly‭, ‬by the confidence of anyone deciding to suspend a building in mid-air‭, ‬we decided to visit Culinara‭, ‬Dubai's newest food hall and self-proclaimed‭ ‬“social dining experience”‭.‬

We were welcomed by Giellan‭, ‬the ever-smiling Outlet Manager‭, ‬who gave us a quick tour of this multi-concept culinary playground‭. ‬The first thing that hits you is the architecture‭ ‬-‭ ‬vast‭, ‬glassy‭, ‬unapologetically impressive‭. ‬Views stretch out on both sides‭, ‬showing old Dubai on one hand and new Dubai on the‭ ‬other‭ ‬-‭ ‬like a visual metaphor for how far this city has come in the last 50‭ ‬years‭.‬

Recommended For You

We chose to sit in Seyran‭, ‬the Persian section of the hall‭, ‬mainly because it smelled divine and looked the most inviting‭. ‬Ordering here‭, ‬however‭, ‬requires a touch of technological confidence‭ ‬-‭ ‬a sort of digital treasure hunt through QR codes and menus within menus‭. ‬Once we got the hang of it‭, ‬things began to flow‭, ‬and‭ ‬soon dishes started arriving like an edible parade‭.‬

Giellan guided us through the menu with warmth and precision‭, ‬and we ended up trying a little bit of everything‭. ‬Each dish impressed‭ ‬-‭ ‬flavourful‭, ‬beautifully presented‭, ‬and refreshingly authentic without trying too hard‭.‬

There's something oddly joyful about eating this well a hundred metres above the ground‭. ‬The atmosphere is lively but not chaotic‭, ‬the‭ ‬service attentive but never hovering‭. ‬You can tell the team genuinely cares‭ ‬-‭ ‬a rare thing in large multi-outlet setups‭.‬

If I were to grumble‭ (‬and I must‭, ‬to stay true to form‭), ‬the tech ordering system could be made a touch more intuitive‭, ‬and perhaps a bit of clear signage wouldn't hurt‭. ‬But honestly‭, ‬once you're tucking into tender kebabs with saffron rice and gazing out over the Dubai skyline‭, ‬all sins are forgiven‭.‬

Culinara is part restaurant‭, ‬part spectacle‭ ‬-‭ ‬a stylish collision of flavours‭, ‬architecture‭, ‬and altitude‭. ‬It's a place to bring visiting friends‭, ‬impress a date‭, ‬or simply remind yourself why Dubai remains the undisputed champion of doing everything‭ ‬-‭ ‬including food halls‭ ‬-‭ ‬on a grand scale‭.‬

Hero dish‭:‬‭ ‬

The deconstructed lamb souvlaki definitely stood out‭. ‬ -‭ ‬9/10

Vibes‭:‬

Lively but not chaotic‭. ‬ -‭ ‬8/10

Menu curation‭: ‬

Took us a little while to get the flow of it‭.‬ ‭ ‬

-‭ ‬6/10

Service‭: ‬

Giellan was delightful‭.‬‭ ‬ -‭ ‬9/10

Overall score‭ ‬ 8/10