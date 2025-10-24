Review: Culinara At The Link, One Za'abeel Is Dubai's Newest Food Hall Experience
Intrigued by the wonderful architecture of The Link - that great floating bridge connecting One Za'abeel's twin towers - and, frankly, by the confidence of anyone deciding to suspend a building in mid-air, we decided to visit Culinara, Dubai's newest food hall and self-proclaimed “social dining experience”.
We were welcomed by Giellan, the ever-smiling Outlet Manager, who gave us a quick tour of this multi-concept culinary playground. The first thing that hits you is the architecture - vast, glassy, unapologetically impressive. Views stretch out on both sides, showing old Dubai on one hand and new Dubai on the other - like a visual metaphor for how far this city has come in the last 50 years.
We chose to sit in Seyran, the Persian section of the hall, mainly because it smelled divine and looked the most inviting. Ordering here, however, requires a touch of technological confidence - a sort of digital treasure hunt through QR codes and menus within menus. Once we got the hang of it, things began to flow, and soon dishes started arriving like an edible parade.
Giellan guided us through the menu with warmth and precision, and we ended up trying a little bit of everything. Each dish impressed - flavourful, beautifully presented, and refreshingly authentic without trying too hard.
There's something oddly joyful about eating this well a hundred metres above the ground. The atmosphere is lively but not chaotic, the service attentive but never hovering. You can tell the team genuinely cares - a rare thing in large multi-outlet setups.
If I were to grumble (and I must, to stay true to form), the tech ordering system could be made a touch more intuitive, and perhaps a bit of clear signage wouldn't hurt. But honestly, once you're tucking into tender kebabs with saffron rice and gazing out over the Dubai skyline, all sins are forgiven.
Culinara is part restaurant, part spectacle - a stylish collision of flavours, architecture, and altitude. It's a place to bring visiting friends, impress a date, or simply remind yourself why Dubai remains the undisputed champion of doing everything - including food halls - on a grand scale.
Hero dish:
The deconstructed lamb souvlaki definitely stood out. - 9/10
Vibes:
Lively but not chaotic. - 8/10
Menu curation:
Took us a little while to get the flow of it.
- 6/10
Service:
Giellan was delightful. - 9/10
Overall score 8/10
