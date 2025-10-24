Turkish FM, Egyptian And Jordanian Counterparts Discuss Efforts To Uphold Gaza Ceasefire

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held on Friday two separate phone calls with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi to discuss efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and uphold Gaza ceasefire.

