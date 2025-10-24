Turkish FM, Egyptian And Jordanian Counterparts Discuss Efforts To Uphold Gaza Ceasefire
Ankara: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held on Friday two separate phone calls with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi to discuss efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and uphold Gaza ceasefire.
Turkish Foreign Ministry sources reported that Fidan discussed with Safadi and Abdelatty the efforts being made to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and the steps taken to make the ceasefire in the Strip permanent.
