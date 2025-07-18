OIC Expresses Solidarity With Iraq Following Fire At Mall In Kut

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation expressed its solidarity with Iraq over the fire that broke out at a shopping mall in the city of Kut.

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hussein Ibrahim Taha offered his sincere condolences to the Iraqi leadership and people for the victims of the unfortunate fire that broke out at a shopping mall in the city of Kut, Wasit Governorate, leaving a number of people dead and injured.