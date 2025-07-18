Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
OIC Expresses Solidarity With Iraq Following Fire At Mall In Kut

OIC Expresses Solidarity With Iraq Following Fire At Mall In Kut


2025-07-18 07:12:12
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation expressed its solidarity with Iraq over the fire that broke out at a shopping mall in the city of Kut.

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hussein Ibrahim Taha offered his sincere condolences to the Iraqi leadership and people for the victims of the unfortunate fire that broke out at a shopping mall in the city of Kut, Wasit Governorate, leaving a number of people dead and injured.

MENAFN18072025000063011010ID1109820074

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search