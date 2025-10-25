5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Hunchun In Northeastern China

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck Hunchun city in Yanbian Prefecture, Jilin Province, in northeastern China, near the border with North Korea, on Sunday.

The quake occurred at a depth of 560 kilometers beneath the surface, with the epicenter located at latitude 43.08° N and longitude 131.10° E, the China Earthquake Networks Center reported.

So far, there have been no official reports of casualties or material damage, while authorities are monitoring the situation closely, providing essential updates, ensuring citizens' safety, and minimizing potential impacts.

China is considered one of the most earthquake-prone countries due to its geographic location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plate intersections make it vulnerable to continuous seismic activity.

Earthquakes in this region are not rare, as similar tremors in previous years have been recorded in Jilin Province. However, deep earthquakes are usually less impactful than shallow ones.