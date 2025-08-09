403
Egyptian President, Turkish Foreign Minister Discuss Regional Developments
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed with visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, during a meeting in Cairo today, the latest developments on several regional issues, primarily the situation in the Gaza Strip, as well as ways to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries.
The Egyptian presidency stated in a statement that during the meeting, they emphasized the rejection of the resumption of military occupation of the Gaza Strip and the necessity of an immediate ceasefire, the entry of humanitarian aid, and the release of hostages and prisoners, while emphasizing the rejection of the displacement of Palestinians.
The two sides also discussed developments in Libya, Syria, and Sudan. The Egyptian president presented his country's vision for achieving peace and stability in these countries and its efforts in this regard, emphasizing the importance of respecting the sovereignty of these countries and preserving their territorial integrity and the capabilities of their peoples.
