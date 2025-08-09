Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Egyptian President, Turkish Foreign Minister Discuss Regional Developments

Egyptian President, Turkish Foreign Minister Discuss Regional Developments


2025-08-09 07:06:13
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed with visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, during a meeting in Cairo today, the latest developments on several regional issues, primarily the situation in the Gaza Strip, as well as ways to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries.
The Egyptian presidency stated in a statement that during the meeting, they emphasized the rejection of the resumption of military occupation of the Gaza Strip and the necessity of an immediate ceasefire, the entry of humanitarian aid, and the release of hostages and prisoners, while emphasizing the rejection of the displacement of Palestinians.
The two sides also discussed developments in Libya, Syria, and Sudan. The Egyptian president presented his country's vision for achieving peace and stability in these countries and its efforts in this regard, emphasizing the importance of respecting the sovereignty of these countries and preserving their territorial integrity and the capabilities of their peoples.

MENAFN09082025000067011011ID1109906436

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search