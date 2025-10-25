Vande Bharat Express Halt At Reasi Sparks Joy Among J&K Locals

MENAFN - IANS) Reasi, Oct 25 In a boost to regional connectivity and tourism, the Northern Railway has announced an additional two-minute stoppage for the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express at Reasi station, starting 29 October.

The decision, introduced on a five-month trial basis, has been met with widespread celebration by residents, who see it as a game-changer for the area's economy and youth employment.

The semi-high-speed train, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 6 June 2025, currently makes just one stop-at Banihal-between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar.

Train numbers 26401 (Katra-Srinagar) and 26402 (Srinagar-Katra) will now halt at Reasi to-and-fro, departing Katra at 08:10 AM and arriving in Srinagar by 11:08 AM, shaving travel times while enhancing accessibility.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, Jammu Division, said, "This responds to persistent local demands and rising passenger traffic from Reasi, a key religious and tourist hub near the Vaishno Devi shrine and the iconic Chenab Bridge."

Locals erupted in gratitude, crediting Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for heeding their calls.

One resident, speaking anonymously to IANS, said, "From the bottom of my heart, thank you to Minister Vaishnaw. This was essential - tourism will boom, drawing more visitors to Reasi. Under PM Modi's visionary leadership, we've seen bridges built and now the stopping of this much-awaited train. It will cut unemployment and empower our youth."

Pankaj Malhotra, another local, echoed the sentiment, "Reasi demanded a bridge earlier, and it happened. Now, the Vande Bharat halt from 29 October will bring outsiders, boosting business at shops, taxis, and jobs for everyone."

Business organisations hailed the move as a "milestone," predicting a surge in pilgrim footfall to nearby sites like the world's highest railway arch.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, featuring engineering marvels like the Chenab Bridge, has already transformed J&K's transport landscape since its partial opening.

Officials will monitor ticket sales closely, with a review slated after five months to assess viability.

"The Vande Bharat has redefined speed and comfort for J&K travellers," Singhal added.