403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Confirms Bessent "Does Not Want" Fed Chair Position
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent "does not want" to become the next chairman of the Federal Reserve, while acknowledging that four other candidates are being evaluated for the role.
Trump explained that Bessent "wants to remain where he is," but he refrained from naming those being considered to succeed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
“I asked him just last night, 'Is this something you want?' 'Nope, I want to stay where I am.' He actually said, 'I want to work with you. It’s such an honor.' I said, 'That’s very nice. I appreciate that,'" Trump recounted his conversation with Bessent during an interview with a news agency.
According to the news agency, former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh, Kevin Hassett—Trump's National Economic Council director—and Fed Governor Christopher Waller are believed to be among the contenders to replace Powell.
Powell has drawn criticism from Trump after refusing to comply with the president's demand to cut interest rates, due to concerns that doing so could significantly impact inflation.
Powell’s current term as chairman is set to expire in May 2026.
He was originally appointed to the position by Trump in 2017 and was later nominated for a second term by former President Joe Biden.
Trump explained that Bessent "wants to remain where he is," but he refrained from naming those being considered to succeed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
“I asked him just last night, 'Is this something you want?' 'Nope, I want to stay where I am.' He actually said, 'I want to work with you. It’s such an honor.' I said, 'That’s very nice. I appreciate that,'" Trump recounted his conversation with Bessent during an interview with a news agency.
According to the news agency, former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh, Kevin Hassett—Trump's National Economic Council director—and Fed Governor Christopher Waller are believed to be among the contenders to replace Powell.
Powell has drawn criticism from Trump after refusing to comply with the president's demand to cut interest rates, due to concerns that doing so could significantly impact inflation.
Powell’s current term as chairman is set to expire in May 2026.
He was originally appointed to the position by Trump in 2017 and was later nominated for a second term by former President Joe Biden.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment