When planning a trip to Dubai, one question comes first for every traveller: How do I get my Dubai visa? Whether for leisure, business, shopping, or a short stopover, securing the right visa is the essential first step toward your Dubai adventure.

Since 2006, DubaiVisa, a flagship venture of Al Hadaf Travel & Tourism LLC (DTCM Licence No. 589515), has been simplifying visa applications for millions worldwide. With over 11 million visas processed and more than 200,000 applications handled directly via its digital platform, DubaiVisa has become a global leader in online visa facilitation, serving travellers from over 200 countries.

DubaiVisa envisioned a smooth, fully digital approach long before“digital travel” became mainstream. Today, travellers can apply in just three steps: complete the online application, upload the required documents, and receive the visa via email - no paperwork, no physical visits, no middlemen.

Express processing options deliver visas in just 12–24 hours for urgent travel, while standard applications are completed in 24–72 hours. Transparent pricing, 24/7 multilingual support, and verified processing through UAE immigration systems ensure trust, speed, and security at every step.

Required Documents

Applicants typically need:



A valid passport (minimum six months' validity)

A recent passport-size photo

Confirmed flight bookings

Accommodation details or host reference GCC residence ID, if applicable

DubaiVisa caters to all travel plans:



Tourist Visas: 14, 30, or 60 days, single or multiple entry

Transit Visas: 48-hour or 96-hour options for connecting flights or stopovers Express Services: Priority processing in 12–24 hours for last-minute travel

All visas are processed through secure, government-approved systems, ensuring compliance with UAE immigration regulations.

What Travellers Are Saying

"I applied for my Dubai visa through DubaiVisa and was amazed by how fast and smooth the process was. Within 24 hours, I had my visa in hand, and the team guided me every step of the way. Truly professional and transparent!" – Ziyad Karam, Greece

"From start to finish, the service was seamless. The platform is easy to use, and the team responded immediately to my questions. I felt confident and secure throughout - a truly trustworthy service." – Ashwini Shinde, India

DubaiVisa is licensed and government-approved under DTCM Licence No. 589515. Its fully online platform offers a paperless, reliable experience, with transparent pricing and 24/7 support via live chat, WhatsApp, and email. Serving over 200 nationalities worldwide, it maintains a high approval rate thanks to its proven expertise.

Founder and CEO Muhammad Ali Khan started with a clear mission in 2006: make every traveller's journey simple, transparent, and secure. By 2018, DubaiVisa had evolved into a cutting-edge digital ecosystem, redefining visa facilitation in the Middle East.

Through automated systems, secure infrastructure, and fraud-free operations, DubaiVisa contributes directly to Dubai's Vision 2030 goal of welcoming 25 million visitors annually.

Part of a Comprehensive Travel Ecosystem

DubaiVisa is part of a larger digital portfolio including AlHadafTourism, AlishbaDhowCruise, Plan My Trip, Hadaf Holidays, and MAK Developers, along with ventures under Collective Dynamic Holding. This ecosystem ensures travellers can access comprehensive services from one trusted network.

Tailored support is available for UK BRP holders, US Green Card holders, Qatar residents, Thai citizens, and Pakistani applicants, ensuring a smooth, hassle-free experience for all.

Do all travellers need a visa?

Most nationalities do, except those eligible for visa-on-arrival.

How long does approval take?

Standard: 24–72 hours; Express: 12–24 hours.

Is DubaiVisa legitimate?

Yes, it operates under DTCM Licence No. 589515 issued to Al Hadaf Travel & Tourism LLC.

Key Facts and Figures at a Glance



2006 – Establishment of Al Hadaf Travel & Tourism LLC (DTCM Licence No. 589515)

2018 – Launch of DubaiVisa as a 100% digital visa portal

11 Million+ Visas Processed

200,000+ Online Applications via the Platform

200+ Nationalities Served

Global Team of 300+ Professionals Consistent 4.8★ Google Rating

Millions of travellers now start their Dubai adventure with DubaiVisa. Its seamless process, government accreditation, and commitment to transparency make it the go-to platform for all Dubai visa needs.

Apply today and experience travel planning the way it should be - fast, secure, and stress-free, at DubaiVisa