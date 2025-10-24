Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Most Swiss Cantons Expect Budget Deficits In 2026

Most Swiss Cantons Expect Budget Deficits In 2026


2025-10-24 02:08:55
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Most cantons are expecting a deficit in their budgets for 2026. In several cantons, austerity programmes are either already underway or planned. In others, tax cuts are foreseen. This content was published on October 24, 2025 - 14:15 4 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Mehrheit der Kantone rechnet im Budget für 2026 mit einem Defizit Original Read more: Mehrheit der Kantone rechnet im Budget für 2026 mit einem De

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“The largest shares of cantonal expenditure are for education, social affairs and health,” Ernst Stocker, president of the Conference of Cantonal Finance Directors, told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Friday. In various cantons, expenditure has grown faster than income.

This trend is confirmed in the 2026 budgets, Stocker added. In some cantons, there is also a high need for investment. On the revenue side, some cantons are expecting a slowdown in economic growth after several years of favourable economic conditions.

Zug and Bern plan tax cuts

Canton Zug is expecting the highest revenue surplus (CHF 370 million), although expenditure is expected to rise by over CHF300 million. The canton is planning to reduce the tax rate from 82% to 78%, which would cost it around CHF25 million.

More More Swiss Politics Swiss government predicts CHF845 million budget deficit in 2026

This content was published on Aug 22, 2025 The Federal Council published its 2026 budget proposal on Thursday: a projected deficit of CHF845 million francs ($1 billion).

Read more: Swiss government predicts CHF845 million budget deficit in

MENAFN24102025000210011054ID1110244176



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search