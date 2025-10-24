Most Swiss Cantons Expect Budget Deficits In 2026

“The largest shares of cantonal expenditure are for education, social affairs and health,” Ernst Stocker, president of the Conference of Cantonal Finance Directors, told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Friday. In various cantons, expenditure has grown faster than income.

This trend is confirmed in the 2026 budgets, Stocker added. In some cantons, there is also a high need for investment. On the revenue side, some cantons are expecting a slowdown in economic growth after several years of favourable economic conditions.

Canton Zug is expecting the highest revenue surplus (CHF 370 million), although expenditure is expected to rise by over CHF300 million. The canton is planning to reduce the tax rate from 82% to 78%, which would cost it around CHF25 million.

This content was published on Aug 22, 2025 The Federal Council published its 2026 budget proposal on Thursday: a projected deficit of CHF845 million francs ($1 billion).