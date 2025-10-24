Haryana Chief Secretary Reviews Preparations For 'Sardar@150 Unity March'

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 24 (IANS) Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Friday reviewed the preparations for the two-month-long nationwide campaign, 'Sardar@150 Unity March', being organised to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The high-level review meeting was convened in line with the communication received from the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, as well as the office of the Union Minister of Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs.

Rastogi instructed officials to ensure the active participation of all universities, colleges, technical institutes, and schools across Haryana in this landmark national campaign. As part of the programme, district-level 'padyatras' will be held across the state on October 31, coinciding with Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. This will be followed by a 10-day national padyatra - the 'Sardar@150 Unity March' - scheduled from November 26 to December 6.

The initiative, being led by MY Bharat under the Ministry of Youth Affairs, aims to foster national unity, patriotism, and civic responsibility among India's young citizens. It also seeks to inspire the youth to uphold the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat', reflecting Sardar Patel's enduring vision of a strong, united nation.

The Chief Secretary emphasized the creation of District Core Committees (DCCs) in every district to ensure effective planning, coordination, and execution of the padyatras. Each committee, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, will include retired IAS officers, District Youth Officers, NSS Programme Officers, MY Bharat representatives, elected public representatives such as MPs and MLAs, and key officials from allied departments.

The 'Sardar@150 Unity March' forms a key part of the larger Viksit Bharat Padyatra initiative, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Jan Bhagidari' (people's participation) in 'Rashtranirman' (nation-building). The campaign highlights the crucial role of the Amrit Peedhi - the youth of the Amrit Kaal - in carrying forward Sardar Patel's legacy of unity, integrity, and national strength.

Rastogi urged all departments, institutions, and stakeholders to extend full cooperation and work in coordination to ensure that this nationwide celebration becomes a grand success.